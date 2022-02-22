Franklin Resources Inc. Takes Position in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 9,384 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $786,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 0.5% during the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 23,111 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 36.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 672 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 1.6% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,369 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 7.7% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,422 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 15.2% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,463 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. 47.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Martin Cohen sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.20, for a total value of $9,624,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 48.91% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cohen & Steers in a report on Thursday, December 9th.

NYSE CNS opened at $79.82 on Tuesday. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.43 and a fifty-two week high of $101.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $86.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.31.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.21. Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 87.37% and a net margin of 36.21%. The company had revenue of $159.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a holding company which operates as an investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, which include real estate securities, listed infrastructure, commodities, natural resource equities, preferred securities, and other income solutions. It manages investment vehicles, such as institutional accounts, open-end funds and closed-end funds.

