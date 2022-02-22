Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Sold by Ambassador Advisors LLC

Ambassador Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 115,830 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 13,304 shares during the period. Ambassador Advisors LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $3,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the third quarter worth approximately $1,146,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 9.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 115,253 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $3,749,000 after purchasing an additional 10,127 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.1% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 567,374 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $18,457,000 after purchasing an additional 11,765 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 105.1% during the third quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 19,858 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 10,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,712 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after buying an additional 4,997 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

FCX traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.73. 325,091 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,144,223. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.05. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.44 and a 1-year high of $46.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $62.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.07.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 18.85%. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.38%.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total value of $3,521,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 202,701 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total value of $7,441,153.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 367,201 shares of company stock worth $14,435,389. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FCX. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.94.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations.

