Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) PT Set at €42.00 by UBS Group

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) has been assigned a €42.00 ($47.73) price objective by stock analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.82% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Nord/LB set a €52.00 ($59.09) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €49.00 ($55.68) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €42.30 ($48.07) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, February 14th. Barclays set a €51.00 ($57.95) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €60.25 ($68.47) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €47.73 ($54.24).

Shares of FRA:FRE opened at €36.58 ($41.57) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €36.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of €39.23. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of €60.16 ($68.36) and a 12-month high of €80.00 ($90.91).

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care Germany and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

