Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) PT Set at €42.00 by UBS Group

Posted by on Feb 22nd, 2022

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) has been assigned a €42.00 ($47.73) price objective by stock analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.82% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Nord/LB set a €52.00 ($59.09) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €49.00 ($55.68) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €42.30 ($48.07) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, February 14th. Barclays set a €51.00 ($57.95) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €60.25 ($68.47) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €47.73 ($54.24).

Shares of FRA:FRE opened at €36.58 ($41.57) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €36.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of €39.23. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of €60.16 ($68.36) and a 12-month high of €80.00 ($90.91).

About Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care Germany and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE)

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.