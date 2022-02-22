Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) Given a €49.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) received a €49.00 ($55.68) price target from analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 33.95% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on FRE. UBS Group set a €42.00 ($47.73) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €42.30 ($48.07) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €44.00 ($50.00) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €40.00 ($45.45) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €43.00 ($48.86) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €47.73 ($54.24).

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA stock opened at €36.58 ($41.57) on Tuesday. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of €60.16 ($68.36) and a 52 week high of €80.00 ($90.91). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €36.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is €39.23.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care Germany and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

