Frontera Energy (TSE:FEC) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Frontera Energy Co. (TSE:FEC)’s share price traded down 1.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$12.00 and last traded at C$12.04. 153,997 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 149,446 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$12.20.
The company has a market capitalization of C$1.14 billion and a PE ratio of 19.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$10.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$8.54.
About Frontera Energy (TSE:FEC)
