FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Issued By KeyCorp

Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp lowered their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ubisoft Entertainment in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 17th. KeyCorp analyst T. Parker now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.54 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.55. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Ubisoft Entertainment’s FY2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

Get Ubisoft Entertainment alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on UBSFY. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from €70.00 ($79.55) to €62.00 ($70.45) in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €48.00 ($54.55) price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from €62.00 ($70.45) to €55.00 ($62.50) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from €45.70 ($51.93) to €43.50 ($49.43) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.10.

UBSFY opened at $10.31 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Ubisoft Entertainment has a twelve month low of $9.01 and a twelve month high of $17.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.05.

Ubisoft Entertainment Company Profile

Ubisoft Entertainment SA is a holding company, which engages in the production, publication, and distribution of multimedia, audiovisual, and information technology products. It creates and publishes video games, educational and cultural software, cartoons and literary, and cinematographic and television works.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ubisoft Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ubisoft Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.