FY2022 EPS Estimates for Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY) Lowered by Analyst

Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY) – Stock analysts at Raymond James decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Keyera in a research note issued on Thursday, February 17th. Raymond James analyst A. Bradford now expects that the company will earn $1.86 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.90. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Keyera alerts:

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on KEY. Tudor Pickering reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$31.00 price objective on shares of Keyera in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Keyera from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Keyera from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. CSFB raised shares of Keyera from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$31.00 price target on shares of Keyera and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$34.19.

Shares of KEY stock opened at C$30.03 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$29.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$30.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.14. The stock has a market cap of C$6.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.47. Keyera has a 52 week low of C$24.17 and a 52 week high of C$35.75.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. Keyera’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 119.97%.

Keyera Company Profile

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Keyera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keyera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.