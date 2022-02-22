GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lowered its position in GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) by 23.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,861 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in GAN were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of GAN in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of GAN in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of GAN in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of GAN by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GAN in the 2nd quarter valued at about $171,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.61% of the company’s stock.

GAN opened at $6.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $262.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.72 and a beta of 1.59. GAN Limited has a fifty-two week low of $6.17 and a fifty-two week high of $30.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.02.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GAN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GAN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of GAN from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

Gan (UK) Ltd. engages in the development and supply of Internet gaming enterprise software-as-a-service solutions. It operates through the Real Money Gaming Operations and Simulated Gaming Operations segments. The company was founded by David McDowell and Kevin O’Neal in 2002 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

