GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.27 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) will post earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for GDS’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.48) and the highest is ($0.03). GDS reported earnings per share of ($0.26) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GDS will report full-year earnings of ($0.98) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.29) to ($0.64). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.11) to ($0.08). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover GDS.

GDS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of GDS from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of GDS from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GDS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of GDS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of GDS from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.67.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in GDS by 1.8% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in GDS by 84.2% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in GDS by 8.2% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in GDS by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in GDS by 5.9% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

GDS stock opened at $42.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. GDS has a one year low of $34.95 and a one year high of $116.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of -39.44 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.75.

GDS Company Profile

GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.

