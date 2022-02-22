GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Raised to Sell at StockNews.com

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) was upgraded by StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GDS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of GDS from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of GDS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of GDS from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of GDS from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, GDS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.67.
GDS traded down $0.25 on Tuesday, reaching $42.34. 2,504,861 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,591,225. GDS has a one year low of $34.95 and a one year high of $109.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.64. The company has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.20 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.
About GDS
GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.
