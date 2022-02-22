GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Raised to Sell at StockNews.com

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) was upgraded by StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GDS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of GDS from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of GDS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of GDS from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of GDS from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, GDS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.67.

Get GDS alerts:

GDS traded down $0.25 on Tuesday, reaching $42.34. 2,504,861 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,591,225. GDS has a one year low of $34.95 and a one year high of $109.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.64. The company has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.20 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GDS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in GDS by 188.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,214,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446,044 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in GDS by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,176,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,960 shares during the last quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC raised its position in GDS by 243.7% during the 3rd quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,761,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,728 shares during the last quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd grew its holdings in GDS by 73.4% during the 4th quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd now owns 1,556,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,392,000 after acquiring an additional 658,515 shares during the period. Finally, Tekne Capital Management LLC bought a new position in GDS in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,383,000. 53.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GDS

GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GDS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.