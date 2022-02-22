Gecina SA (OTCMKTS:GECFF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Gecina SA (OTCMKTS:GECFF) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $132.75.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gecina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of Gecina from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Gecina from €140.00 ($159.09) to €135.00 ($153.41) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. HSBC upgraded shares of Gecina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Gecina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.

GECFF opened at $139.80 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $136.96 and its 200 day moving average is $142.86. Gecina has a fifty-two week low of $119.10 and a fifty-two week high of $163.00.

Gecina SA is a real estate investment trust, which owns, manages, and develops property holdings. It focuses on the acquisition of land, construction of buildings, financing of the acquisition and construction operations, and sale of real estate rights or properties. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial, Residential, Student Residences, and Other Sectors.

