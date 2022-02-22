Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMTX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.50 Per Share

Brokerages expect Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMTX) to announce earnings per share of ($0.50) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Gemini Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.40) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.60). The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, February 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Gemini Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.91) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.11) to ($1.80). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.73) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.23) to ($1.10). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Gemini Therapeutics.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Gemini Therapeutics from $20.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Gemini Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. HC Wainwright started coverage on Gemini Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Gemini Therapeutics from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gemini Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

Shares of NASDAQ GMTX opened at $1.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.23, a current ratio of 12.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.23. Gemini Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $19.09.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gemini Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $1,997,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Gemini Therapeutics by 289.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 222,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 165,510 shares during the last quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Gemini Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $1,148,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Gemini Therapeutics by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 54,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 13,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Gemini Therapeutics by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,512,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,152,000 after acquiring an additional 907,173 shares during the last quarter. 58.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gemini Therapeutics Company Profile

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage precision medicine company, engages in developing various therapeutic compounds for treating genetically defined age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and linked ocular disorders. Its lead candidate is GEM103, a recombinant form of the human complement factor H protein that is in a Phase 2a trials in dry AMD patients with a complement factor H protein risk variant.

