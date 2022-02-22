General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.60 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) will post $4.60 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for General Mills’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.49 billion to $4.68 billion. General Mills posted sales of $4.52 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that General Mills will report full-year sales of $18.78 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $18.66 billion to $18.89 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $18.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.28 billion to $19.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover General Mills.

Get General Mills alerts:

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 12.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have commented on GIS. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on General Mills from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on General Mills from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on General Mills from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

Shares of GIS stock traded down $0.81 on Thursday, reaching $67.34. 3,654,278 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,672,602. General Mills has a 12-month low of $54.31 and a 12-month high of $69.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $40.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.49.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.20%.

In other news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total value of $97,727.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 47,306 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total value of $3,072,997.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 77,298 shares of company stock valued at $5,130,301. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in General Mills in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in General Mills in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in General Mills by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on General Mills (GIS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.