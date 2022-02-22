Genpact (NYSE:G) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Genpact (NYSE:G) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on G. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Genpact from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Genpact from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Genpact in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a hold rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Genpact from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $56.71.

Shares of NYSE:G opened at $43.39 on Friday. Genpact has a 12 month low of $39.04 and a 12 month high of $54.03. The stock has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Genpact had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 24.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Genpact will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This is a boost from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Genpact’s payout ratio is 22.51%.

In other Genpact news, SVP Heather White sold 15,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total transaction of $792,888.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total transaction of $253,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in G. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Genpact by 102.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Genpact in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Genpact during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Genpact during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Genpact in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 96.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

