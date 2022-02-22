Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) by 3.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 895,461 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,974 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Organogenesis were worth $12,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORGO. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Organogenesis by 25.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Organogenesis by 18.2% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Organogenesis during the third quarter worth about $161,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Organogenesis during the second quarter worth about $187,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Organogenesis by 140,900.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 11,272 shares in the last quarter. 38.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ORGO opened at $6.47 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $832.33 million, a PE ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.24. Organogenesis Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.42 and a twelve month high of $24.34.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Organogenesis from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Organogenesis from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Organogenesis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Organogenesis in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.75.

Organogenesis Holdings, Inc is a regenerative medical company. It focuses on the development, manufacture and commercialization of product solutions for the advanced wound care, surgical and sports medicine markets. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Canton, MA.

