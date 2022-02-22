Geode Capital Management LLC Has $12.82 Million Holdings in The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 357,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Gorman-Rupp were worth $12,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GRC. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 369,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,224,000 after buying an additional 21,500 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Gorman-Rupp by 13.8% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 148,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,304,000 after acquiring an additional 17,967 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,683,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,295,000 after purchasing an additional 7,103 shares during the period. Finally, Intrust Bank NA increased its position in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 10.4% in the third quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 16,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.80% of the company’s stock.

GRC stock opened at $37.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $976.89 million, a PE ratio of 32.80 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.37. The Gorman-Rupp Company has a 1 year low of $31.38 and a 1 year high of $47.12.

Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Gorman-Rupp had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 9.69%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Gorman-Rupp’s payout ratio is currently 59.65%.

Separately, Sidoti upgraded Gorman-Rupp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th.

The Gorman-Rupp Co engages in the design, manufacture, and global marketing of pumps and pump systems. Its pump models include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, submersible, rotary gear, diaphragm, engine-driven, and priming assist pumps as well as packaged pump stations. The firm offers its products to fire protection, municipal, industrial, agriculture, construction, petroleum, and original equipment manufacturer.

