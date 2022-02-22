Geode Capital Management LLC Has $13.42 Million Position in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD)

Geode Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 837,480 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 10,167 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Heartland Express were worth $13,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Heartland Express by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,710,344 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $123,520,000 after purchasing an additional 89,413 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Heartland Express by 195.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,469 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 30.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 365,691 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,858,000 after acquiring an additional 86,256 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 6.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 79,056 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 4,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 48.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,794 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 12,360 shares during the last quarter. 53.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Heartland Express alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:HTLD opened at $14.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 0.54. Heartland Express, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.97 and a 1 year high of $20.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.34.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26. Heartland Express had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The firm had revenue of $148.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. Heartland Express’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HTLD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Heartland Express from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Heartland Express from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays downgraded shares of Heartland Express from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heartland Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Heartland Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

About Heartland Express

Heartland Express, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of short-to-medium haul truckload carrier services. It offers long haul truckload and regional truckload transportation. The company was founded by Russell A. Gerdin in 1978 and is headquartered in North Liberty, IA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.