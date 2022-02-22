Geode Capital Management LLC Has $13.62 Million Position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 651,224 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 243,343 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ORIC Pharmaceuticals were worth $13,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ORIC. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 1,692 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 999,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,907,000 after buying an additional 2,931 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 3,187 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $8.32 on Tuesday. ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.14 and a twelve month high of $37.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $327.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 1.83.

Several analysts recently commented on ORIC shares. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.17.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. The company's lead product candidate is ORIC-101, a small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across various solid tumors.

