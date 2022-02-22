Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR) by 1.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 626,272 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,213 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hanger were worth $13,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Hanger by 17.2% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hanger by 11.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 521,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,448,000 after acquiring an additional 55,077 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hanger by 54.4% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,518,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239,247 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hanger by 24.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 12,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Hanger by 28.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 42,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 9,336 shares in the last quarter. 95.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hanger from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

In other news, CFO Thomas E. Kiraly sold 8,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total value of $151,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Hanger stock opened at $17.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.53, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Hanger, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.16 and a 52-week high of $26.69. The company has a market capitalization of $683.21 million, a PE ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.87.

About Hanger

Hanger, Inc provides orthotic and prosthetic patient care products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Patient Care and Products & Services. The Patient Care segment consists of the Hanger Clinic, Cares, Dosteon, other O&P businesses and its contracting network management business.

