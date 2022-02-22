Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 65,382 Shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 562,331 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,382 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals were worth $12,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. 37.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Tina Marriott Larson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.74, for a total transaction of $46,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Blake Borgeson sold 9,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.32, for a total transaction of $195,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 142,744 shares of company stock worth $2,167,908 over the last 90 days.

Several research firms recently commented on RXRX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Recursion Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.71.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $10.20 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.18 and its 200-day moving average is $18.83. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.86 and a fifty-two week high of $42.81.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. It has four clinical-stage drug candidates focused on rare, monogenic diseases; and 33 additional programs in various stages of preclinical development.

