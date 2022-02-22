Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 10,731 Shares of HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE)

Geode Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 941,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,731 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in HarborOne Bancorp were worth $13,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in HarborOne Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 120,709.1% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 13,278 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 10.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 34.5% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 4,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp during the third quarter worth $309,000. 56.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HONE opened at $14.80 on Tuesday. HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.34 and a 12 month high of $15.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $787.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.81.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. HarborOne Bancorp had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The firm had revenue of $53.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.75 million. Equities analysts predict that HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. HarborOne Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 17.70%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HONE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th.

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of co-operative banking services. It operates through the HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage segments. The HarborOne Bank segment consists primarily of interest earned on loans and investment securities and service charges on deposit accounts.

