Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $4.31

Shares of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (NYSE:DNA) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.31 and last traded at $4.53, with a volume of 112347 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.65.

DNA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.95.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 20.01 and a current ratio of 20.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.02.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ginkgo Bioworks by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000.

About Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA)

Ginkgo Bioworks platform is enabling biotechnology applications across diverse markets, from food and agriculture to industrial chemicals to pharmaceuticals. Ginkgo Bioworks, formerly known as Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

