Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $26.20

Shares of Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ:GBLI) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $26.20 and traded as high as $26.42. Global Indemnity Group shares last traded at $26.42, with a volume of 200 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Global Indemnity Group in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $382.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.71 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. Global Indemnity Group’s payout ratio is 294.13%.

In related news, Director Bruce R. Lederman acquired 2,000 shares of Global Indemnity Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.97 per share, for a total transaction of $51,940.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 78,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,974,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 29,282.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 44,662 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,204,000 after buying an additional 44,510 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Indemnity Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $853,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,893 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 5,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 9,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

About Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI)

Global Indemnity Group LLC engages in providing diversified insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Specialty, Specialty Property, Farm, Ranch, and Stable, and Reinsurance Operations. The Commercial Specialty segment provides specialty and casualty products designed for product lines such as small business binding authority, property brokerage, vacant express and programs.

