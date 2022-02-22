Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) Stake Increased by Phocas Financial Corp.

Phocas Financial Corp. increased its stake in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 676,189 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,015 shares during the period. Global Medical REIT comprises about 1.3% of Phocas Financial Corp.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in Global Medical REIT were worth $9,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 615,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,089,000 after buying an additional 129,117 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in Global Medical REIT by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 18,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 7,094 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Global Medical REIT by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 93,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 8,102 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Global Medical REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at $837,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Global Medical REIT by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 6,132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.85% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Medical REIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Global Medical REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.20.

Shares of GMRE traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,371. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.91. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.07 and a beta of 0.83. Global Medical REIT Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.82 and a 1 year high of $18.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. Global Medical REIT’s payout ratio is currently 546.70%.

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

