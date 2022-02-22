GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.210-$0.270 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.170. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.88 billion-$1.92 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.85 billion.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GFS. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of GlobalFoundries in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a buy rating on shares of GlobalFoundries in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of GlobalFoundries in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of GlobalFoundries in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of GlobalFoundries in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $79.91.

GFS stock opened at $49.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.86. GlobalFoundries has a one year low of $43.59 and a one year high of $73.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.95.

GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. The company’s revenue was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GlobalFoundries will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GlobalFoundries during the 4th quarter valued at $274,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GlobalFoundries during the 4th quarter valued at $386,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of GlobalFoundries during the 4th quarter valued at $1,657,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GlobalFoundries during the 4th quarter valued at $9,164,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of GlobalFoundries during the 4th quarter valued at $28,838,000. Institutional investors own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

GlobalFoundries Company Profile

GlobalFoundries Inc is a semiconductor manufacturer. It delivers feature-rich solutions which enable its customers to develop innovative products for pervasive chips. GlobalFoundries Inc is based in MALTA, N.Y.

