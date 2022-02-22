GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.210-$0.270 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.170. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.88 billion-$1.92 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.85 billion.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on GFS. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of GlobalFoundries in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a buy rating on shares of GlobalFoundries in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of GlobalFoundries in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of GlobalFoundries in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of GlobalFoundries in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $79.91.
GFS stock opened at $49.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.86. GlobalFoundries has a one year low of $43.59 and a one year high of $73.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.95.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GlobalFoundries during the 4th quarter valued at $274,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GlobalFoundries during the 4th quarter valued at $386,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of GlobalFoundries during the 4th quarter valued at $1,657,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GlobalFoundries during the 4th quarter valued at $9,164,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of GlobalFoundries during the 4th quarter valued at $28,838,000. Institutional investors own 0.23% of the company’s stock.
GlobalFoundries Company Profile
GlobalFoundries Inc is a semiconductor manufacturer. It delivers feature-rich solutions which enable its customers to develop innovative products for pervasive chips. GlobalFoundries Inc is based in MALTA, N.Y.
