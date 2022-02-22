Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Shares Bought by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 347,427 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,284 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Globe Life were worth $30,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GL. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 966.7% in the third quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 163.8% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 22,000.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 123.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.85% of the company’s stock.

GL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Globe Life from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Globe Life from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $117.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Globe Life in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Globe Life in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Globe Life from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.29.

In other news, CMO Jennifer Allison Haworth sold 7,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.68, for a total value of $625,464.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Steven Kelly Greer sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.53, for a total transaction of $1,811,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,249 shares of company stock valued at $3,987,335. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Globe Life stock opened at $105.08 on Tuesday. Globe Life Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.25 and a 12-month high of $108.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $100.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.42.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.06). Globe Life had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis.

About Globe Life

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

