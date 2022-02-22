Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $70.00 price objective on the medical device company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.17% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Globus Medical exited the fourth quarter of 2021 with better-than-expected earnings and revenues. The clinical superiority of ExcelsiusGPS continues to be the primary factor driving the Enabling Technology business. Further, Musculoskeletal Solutions registered strong growth, led by the U.S. Spine business. The company’s international business was strong, led by growth in spinal implants despite lingering COVID-19 impact and the effect of the strategic changes in Japan. The company’s spinal implant business continues to experience the growing momentum of an increasing number of robots being sold combined with the increasing utilization of each robot. In the past year, Globus Medical has outperformed its industry. However, escalating operating costs and contraction of operating margins are building pressure on the bottom line.”

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on GMED. Bank of America raised Globus Medical from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Globus Medical from $92.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler raised Globus Medical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Globus Medical in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Globus Medical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.00.

NYSE:GMED traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $65.93. 6,080 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 565,309. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.78. Globus Medical has a twelve month low of $59.37 and a twelve month high of $84.23. The company has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.13.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The medical device company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 19.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Globus Medical will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Globus Medical during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Globus Medical during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Globus Medical during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Globus Medical by 758.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 429 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Globus Medical by 108.4% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 596 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.34% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

