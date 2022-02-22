goeasy (OTCMKTS:EHMEF) Price Target Lowered to C$200.00 at Scotiabank

goeasy (OTCMKTS:EHMEF) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from C$207.00 to C$200.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$260.00 to C$240.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Desjardins reduced their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$202.00 to C$200.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$196.00 to C$220.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$226.00 to C$228.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$182.00 to C$207.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $209.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EHMEF opened at $116.00 on Friday. goeasy has a one year low of $94.62 and a one year high of $170.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $127.77 and a 200-day moving average of $144.19.

About goeasy

goeasy Ltd. engages in the provision of non-prime leasing and lending services. It operates through the following divisions: easyfinancial and easyhome. The easyfinancial segment lends consumers financial assistance. The easyhome segment represents furniture, electronics, computers, and appliances. The company was founded by Gordon J.

