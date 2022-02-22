Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 196,507 Shares of CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) by 163.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 316,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 196,507 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in CoreCivic were worth $2,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CXW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CoreCivic by 50.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 558,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,868,000 after acquiring an additional 186,221 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CoreCivic by 3.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,814,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,170,000 after purchasing an additional 444,324 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CoreCivic by 2.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,972,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,652,000 after purchasing an additional 45,044 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of CoreCivic by 19.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of CoreCivic by 4.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,361,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,661,000 after purchasing an additional 172,789 shares during the last quarter. 83.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CoreCivic alerts:

CXW stock opened at $9.87 on Tuesday. CoreCivic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.88 and a 1-year high of $12.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.43 and a beta of 0.98.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23. CoreCivic had a positive return on equity of 9.54% and a negative net margin of 2.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

CoreCivic Company Profile

CoreCivic, Inc operates as a government solutions company, which engages in the development and management of prisons and other correctional facilities. It operates through the following segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The CoreCivic Safety segment consists of correctional and detention facilities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CXW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW).

Receive News & Ratings for CoreCivic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreCivic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.