Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB) by 93.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 31,401 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,186 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Metropolitan Bank were worth $2,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Metropolitan Bank in the third quarter worth $19,739,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Metropolitan Bank by 7.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new stake in Metropolitan Bank in the second quarter worth $628,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Metropolitan Bank by 11.1% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Metropolitan Bank during the third quarter valued at $1,492,000. 78.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Metropolitan Bank stock opened at $101.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $103.92. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $47.70 and a 12 month high of $115.78.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.27. Metropolitan Bank had a return on equity of 14.48% and a net margin of 30.74%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Metropolitan Bank from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

In other news, Director Harvey Gutman sold 2,048 shares of Metropolitan Bank stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total value of $192,307.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 15.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. engages in the provision of banking solutions through its subsidiary, the Metropolitan Commercial Bank. It provides a range of business, commercial and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and affluent individuals.

