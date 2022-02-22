Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in New Vista Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NVSA)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its holdings in New Vista Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NVSA) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 284,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,100 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in New Vista Acquisition were worth $2,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NVSA. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in New Vista Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in New Vista Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $165,000. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS purchased a new position in New Vista Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $725,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in New Vista Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,451,000. Finally, Fir Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new position in New Vista Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,810,000.

NASDAQ NVSA opened at $9.71 on Tuesday. New Vista Acquisition Corp has a 12 month low of $9.61 and a 12 month high of $10.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.72 and its 200 day moving average is $9.72.

New Vista Acquisition Corp focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

