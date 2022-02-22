Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 102,317 Shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 199,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 102,317 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Ashford Hospitality Trust were worth $2,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $548,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Ashford Hospitality Trust during the third quarter valued at $166,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Ashford Hospitality Trust during the third quarter valued at $682,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in Ashford Hospitality Trust during the third quarter valued at $155,000. Institutional investors own 29.64% of the company’s stock.

AHT stock opened at $9.53 on Tuesday. Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.56 and a 1-year high of $77.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.49. The company has a quick ratio of 6.13, a current ratio of 6.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $322.64 million, a PE ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 2.08.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Profile

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests in the hospitality industry. The firm’s investments include direct hotel investments, mezzanine financing through origination or acquisition, first mortgage financing through origination or acquisition, sale-leaseback transactions and other hospitality transactions.

