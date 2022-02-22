Gotham Asset Management LLC Acquires New Position in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in MSC Industrial Direct in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 71.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in MSC Industrial Direct in the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in MSC Industrial Direct in the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 52.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. 75.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.57.

Shares of NYSE:MSM opened at $78.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.68 and its 200-day moving average is $83.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.30. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.47 and a 52 week high of $96.23.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $848.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.63 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 24.06%. MSC Industrial Direct’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 11th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 10th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.81%.

In other news, EVP Steven N. Baruch sold 15,188 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.95, for a total transaction of $1,275,032.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 28.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MSC Industrial Direct Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services to manufacturing companies. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

