Gotham Asset Management LLC Has $279,000 Holdings in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU)

Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,982 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 163 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Malibu Boats were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 383.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 2,294 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Malibu Boats from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Malibu Boats has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.75.

Shares of MBUU stock opened at $67.65 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.69. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.28 and a 12 month high of $93.00.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $263.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.61 million. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 34.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Malibu Boats Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational powerboats. It offers performance sport boats, sterndrive, and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes and Cobalt brands. The firm operates through the following segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing and Cobalt.

