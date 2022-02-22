Gotham Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Gotham Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,539 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,452 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Murphy Oil in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Murphy Oil in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 455.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,057 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 160.0% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,046 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

MUR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Murphy Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Murphy Oil from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Mizuho upgraded Murphy Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Murphy Oil from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.38.

In related news, CEO Roger W. Jenkins sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total value of $1,659,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Maria A. Martinez sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total value of $335,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 67,626 shares of company stock valued at $2,251,232. Insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MUR stock opened at $32.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.76. The stock has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of -65.54 and a beta of 2.72. Murphy Oil Co. has a 1 year low of $14.42 and a 1 year high of $35.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.07). Murphy Oil had a positive return on equity of 4.82% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. The company had revenue of $739.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.61 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 123.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Murphy Oil Co. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. This is a boost from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is -120.00%.

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

