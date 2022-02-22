Gotham Asset Management LLC Sells 831 Shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Gotham Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,370 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 831 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Descartes Systems Group were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DSGX. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. 79.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Descartes Systems Group stock opened at $69.15 on Tuesday. The Descartes Systems Group Inc has a 12-month low of $56.78 and a 12-month high of $91.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.67 and its 200 day moving average is $78.41. The company has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 70.56 and a beta of 1.05.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 20.77% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $108.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Descartes Systems Group Inc will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. CIBC raised shares of The Descartes Systems Group to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $106.00 price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.67.

The Descartes Systems Group, Inc engages in the provision of logistics technology solutions. It offers B2B connectivity and messaging, broker and forwarder enterprise systems, customs and regulatory compliance, ecommerce shipping and fulfillment, global trade intelligence, routing, mobile and telematics, and transportation management.

