Greenbriar Capital (OTCMKTS:GEBRF) Shares Down 3.4%

Greenbriar Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:GEBRF) was down 3.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.95 and last traded at $0.95. Approximately 21,900 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 168% from the average daily volume of 8,159 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.98.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.10.

About Greenbriar Capital (OTCMKTS:GEBRF)

Greenbriar Capital Corp. engages in the acquisition and development of wind and solar energy farms. It operates through Canada and United States of America segments. The firm involves in the blockchain, solar power, real estate, smart glass, and wind power. The company was founded on April 2, 2009 and is headquartered in Coquitlam, Canada.

