GrowGeneration (GRWG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 1st. Analysts expect GrowGeneration to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of GRWG stock opened at $8.49 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.83. GrowGeneration has a twelve month low of $6.74 and a twelve month high of $59.67. The company has a market capitalization of $506.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.39 and a beta of 2.78.

Get GrowGeneration alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital cut their price objective on GrowGeneration from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on GrowGeneration from $24.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on GrowGeneration from $44.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on GrowGeneration from $35.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.83.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRWG. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in GrowGeneration by 212.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 543,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,091,000 after buying an additional 369,374 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in GrowGeneration by 319.8% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 142,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after buying an additional 108,285 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in GrowGeneration by 187.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 124,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after buying an additional 81,234 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in GrowGeneration by 127.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 61,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 34,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in GrowGeneration by 68.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 67,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 27,444 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.38% of the company’s stock.

About GrowGeneration

GrowGeneration Corp. engages in the retail of hydroponic and organic specialty gardening products. It offers lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools. The company was founded by Darren Lampert and Michael Salaman on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GrowGeneration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrowGeneration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.