GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
NASDAQ:GSIT opened at $4.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 0.69. GSI Technology has a one year low of $4.11 and a one year high of $8.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.13.
GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. GSI Technology had a negative return on equity of 25.71% and a negative net margin of 56.71%.
GSI Technology Company Profile
GSI Technology, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of memory products primarily for the networking, and telecommunications markets. Its product includes Static Random Access Memory, or SRAM, which incorporated in networking and telecommunications equipment, such as routers, switches, wide area network infrastructure equipment, wireless base stations and network access equipment.
