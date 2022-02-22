GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GSIT opened at $4.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 0.69. GSI Technology has a one year low of $4.11 and a one year high of $8.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.13.

GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. GSI Technology had a negative return on equity of 25.71% and a negative net margin of 56.71%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of GSI Technology by 414.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 59,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 47,580 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of GSI Technology by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,125,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,323,000 after purchasing an additional 188,500 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its stake in GSI Technology by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 23,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 5,590 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in GSI Technology by 114.6% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 28,771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 15,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in GSI Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $916,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.49% of the company’s stock.

GSI Technology Company Profile

GSI Technology, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of memory products primarily for the networking, and telecommunications markets. Its product includes Static Random Access Memory, or SRAM, which incorporated in networking and telecommunications equipment, such as routers, switches, wide area network infrastructure equipment, wireless base stations and network access equipment.

