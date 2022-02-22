GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) versus Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Financial Review

GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) and Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares GSI Technology and Qorvo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GSI Technology -56.71% -25.71% -22.00% Qorvo 24.37% 28.16% 17.91%

This table compares GSI Technology and Qorvo’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GSI Technology $27.73 million 3.71 -$21.50 million ($0.76) -5.53 Qorvo $4.02 billion 3.54 $733.61 million $9.69 13.52

Qorvo has higher revenue and earnings than GSI Technology. GSI Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Qorvo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

24.5% of GSI Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.2% of Qorvo shares are held by institutional investors. 35.1% of GSI Technology shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Qorvo shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

GSI Technology has a beta of 0.69, suggesting that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Qorvo has a beta of 1.38, suggesting that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for GSI Technology and Qorvo, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GSI Technology 0 1 0 0 2.00 Qorvo 0 10 10 0 2.50

Qorvo has a consensus target price of $191.15, suggesting a potential upside of 45.86%. Given Qorvo’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Qorvo is more favorable than GSI Technology.

Summary

Qorvo beats GSI Technology on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

GSI Technology Company Profile

GSI Technology, Inc. engages in the design, development and marketing of memory products primarily for the networking, and telecommunications markets. Its product includes Static Random Access Memory, or SRAM, which incorporated in networking and telecommunications equipment, such as routers, switches, wide area network infrastructure equipment, wireless base stations and network access equipment. It also offers services to the ongoing needs of the military, industrial, test and measurement equipment, automotive and medical markets for SRAMs .The company was founded by Lee-Lean Shu and Robert Yau in March 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc. engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things. The Infrastructure & Defense Products segment is involved in supplying of RF, system-on-a-chip and power management solutions for applications in wireless infrastructure, defense, Wi-Fi, smart home, automotive, and Internet of things. The firm’s products include amplifiers, control products, discrete transistors, filters & duplexers, frequency converters & sources, integrated products, optical components, passives, power management products, switches, and wireless connectivity products. The company was founded on December 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

