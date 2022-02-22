Guggenheim Capital LLC Acquires 642 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 3.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,766 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after buying an additional 642 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $2,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Optimal Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,063 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $7,642,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.6% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 306,882 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $32,095,000 after purchasing an additional 4,816 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,666,000. Strategic Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 31.0% during the third quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC now owns 70,687 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $7,393,000 after purchasing an additional 16,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 291.6% during the third quarter. Ossiam now owns 57,997 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $6,066,000 after purchasing an additional 43,185 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AKAM shares. Piper Sandler lowered Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $133.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Oppenheimer lowered Akamai Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Akamai Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $100.33 on Tuesday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.64 and a 12-month high of $120.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.54.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.07. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 18.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

Akamai Technologies announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 2nd that permits the company to buyback $1.80 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology infrastructure company to reacquire up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.52, for a total value of $168,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.23, for a total value of $102,887.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,161 shares of company stock valued at $590,877 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.