Guggenheim Capital LLC Buys 2,396 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 73.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,657 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 2,396 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $2,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COO. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 110.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 61 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 129 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on COO shares. Guggenheim upgraded Cooper Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $495.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Cooper Companies from $453.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Cooper Companies from $465.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $431.00 price target on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $455.91.

Shares of NYSE:COO opened at $388.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $401.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $414.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.57, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.88. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $368.05 and a 12-month high of $463.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $759.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.17 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 100.76% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 14.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. Cooper Companies’s payout ratio is 0.10%.

About Cooper Companies

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

