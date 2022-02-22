Guggenheim Capital LLC Buys 6,623 Shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,243 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,623 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in TG Therapeutics were worth $2,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 683 Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 240.5% during the 3rd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 828,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,565,000 after purchasing an additional 585,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 125.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 680,198 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,637,000 after purchasing an additional 379,122 shares during the period. Lion Point Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lion Point Capital LP now owns 839,128 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,926,000 after purchasing an additional 230,000 shares during the period. CSS LLC IL bought a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 60.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,798,393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,849,000 after purchasing an additional 677,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.59% of the company’s stock.

In other TG Therapeutics news, CFO Sean A. Power sold 75,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.20, for a total value of $1,445,990.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael S. Weiss sold 37,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.20, for a total transaction of $720,940.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $26.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $55.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

NASDAQ:TGTX opened at $10.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 1.92. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.05 and a 12 month high of $51.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.25.

TG Therapeutics, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1501, TG-1701, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

