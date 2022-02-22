Guggenheim Capital LLC Decreases Stock Position in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its stake in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) by 31.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,093 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $2,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 4.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 127,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,269,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 81,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,349,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 84,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,488,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

Janus Henderson Group stock opened at $34.05 on Tuesday. Janus Henderson Group plc has a fifty-two week low of $27.96 and a fifty-two week high of $48.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.97. The company has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.14.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 22.29%. The business had revenue of $697.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.34%.

In related news, CEO Richard M. Weil sold 63,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total value of $2,296,112.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Glenn S. Schafer sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total value of $25,704.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,769 shares of company stock worth $2,340,086 in the last 90 days. 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on JHG shares. StockNews.com downgraded Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Macquarie downgraded Janus Henderson Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.13.

Janus Henderson Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It offers investment solutions including equities, quantitative equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies. The company was founded on Jan 23, 1998 is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

