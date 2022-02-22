Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $2.26 Million Stock Position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,772 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,187 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Crocs were worth $2,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Crocs by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,645 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Crocs by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,445 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Crocs by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,059 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Crocs by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 496 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in Crocs by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,636 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.00% of the company’s stock.

Crocs stock opened at $79.26 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.92. Crocs, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.34 and a fifty-two week high of $183.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.96, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.78, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The textile maker reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.14. Crocs had a net margin of 31.37% and a return on equity of 201.51%. The business had revenue of $586.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $580.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. Crocs’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Crocs, Inc. will post 10.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Douglas J. Treff acquired 8,100 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $91.44 per share, with a total value of $740,664.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Crocs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Crocs from $130.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Crocs from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Crocs from $174.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Crocs currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.00.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

