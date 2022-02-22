Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $2.28 Million Stock Holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 16.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,465 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,676 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $2,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 619,315 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $104,763,000 after buying an additional 68,786 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 62.0% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 446,877 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,594,000 after buying an additional 171,093 shares in the last quarter. Junto Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. Junto Capital Management LP now owns 444,222 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,145,000 after buying an additional 154,194 shares in the last quarter. Jade Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,383,000. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at $401,000. Institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VMC. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Vulcan Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $202.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Vulcan Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $202.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Argus upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.53.

Shares of NYSE VMC opened at $185.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.59 billion, a PE ratio of 38.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Vulcan Materials has a 1 year low of $157.80 and a 1 year high of $213.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $195.78 and its 200-day moving average is $189.78.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.58%.

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

