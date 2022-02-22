Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.63. Hallador Energy shares last traded at $3.59, with a volume of 792,157 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HNRG. StockNews.com began coverage on Hallador Energy in a report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Hallador Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Get Hallador Energy alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.90 million, a P/E ratio of -179.41 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.57.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HNRG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hallador Energy in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. CastleKnight Management LP bought a new position in shares of Hallador Energy in the fourth quarter worth $1,629,000. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hallador Energy in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hallador Energy by 291.5% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 62,428 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 46,482 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Hallador Energy by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 876,076 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 55,382 shares during the period. 23.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hallador Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:HNRG)

Hallador Energy Co engages in business through its subsidiary, Sunrise Coal, LLC, which produces coal in the Illinois Basin for the electric power generation industry. It also owns summit terminal, a transport facility on the Ohio River. The company was founded by David C. Hardie in 1951 and is headquartered in Terre Haute, IN.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hallador Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hallador Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.