Hansteen (LON:HSTN) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $116.20

Hansteen Holdings plc (LON:HSTN)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 116.20 ($1.58) and traded as high as GBX 116.20 ($1.58). Hansteen shares last traded at GBX 116.20 ($1.58), with a volume of 5,099,403 shares trading hands.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.41, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 116.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 116.20. The firm has a market capitalization of £498.20 million and a P/E ratio of 10.38.
Hansteen Company Profile (LON:HSTN)
