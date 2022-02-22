Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.21.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HARP shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 16th.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Harpoon Therapeutics by 549.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,328,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123,701 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,908,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 994.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 602,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,762,000 after purchasing an additional 547,689 shares during the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP increased its holdings in Harpoon Therapeutics by 166.7% during the second quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,096,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maven Securities LTD increased its holdings in Harpoon Therapeutics by 375.9% during the second quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 618,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,456,000 after buying an additional 488,610 shares during the last quarter. 83.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Harpoon Therapeutics Company Profile
Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, which engages in the development of antibodies. It focuses on the research of novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body’s immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases. The firm utilizes its proprietary Tri-specific T cell Activating Construct platform to create a pipeline of novel TriTACs for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies.
