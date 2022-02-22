Head to Head Analysis: Quhuo (NASDAQ:QH) versus Patient Portal Technologies (OTCMKTS:PPRG)

Quhuo (NASDAQ:QH) and Patient Portal Technologies (OTCMKTS:PPRG) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Quhuo and Patient Portal Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Quhuo 0 0 1 0 3.00 Patient Portal Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Quhuo currently has a consensus target price of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 358.44%. Given Quhuo’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Quhuo is more favorable than Patient Portal Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Quhuo and Patient Portal Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quhuo -1.94% -13.32% -6.43% Patient Portal Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Quhuo has a beta of -0.86, indicating that its share price is 186% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Patient Portal Technologies has a beta of 5.67, indicating that its share price is 467% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Quhuo and Patient Portal Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Quhuo $395.53 million 0.09 $530,000.00 ($0.27) -2.42 Patient Portal Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Quhuo has higher revenue and earnings than Patient Portal Technologies.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Quhuo shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

About Quhuo

Quhuo Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a workforce operational solution platform in the People's Republic of China. The company provides tech-enabled and end-to-end operational solutions to blue-chip on-demand consumer service businesses in industries with e-commerce exposure, including delivery, ride-hailing, housekeeping, and bike-sharing. It also offers on-demand delivery solutions for industry customers with focus on items, such as grocery, and prepared and fresh food; ride hailing solutions for ride-hailing companies; housekeeping solutions and other services for short-term rental properties and hotel cleaning services; and shared-bike maintenance solutions to address the demand for maintenance and distribution services from bike-sharing companies. In addition, the company develops computer software and applications. Quhuo Limited was founded in 2012 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Patient Portal Technologies

Patient Portal Technologies, Inc. engages in the provision of healthcare technology, software, and services. It also offers non-medical management and patient support services assisting hospitals to improve patient satisfaction and outcomes. The company was founded on November 21, 2002 and is headquartered in Baldwinsville, NY.

